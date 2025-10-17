President Ilham Aliyev shared post on Fuzuli City Day VIDEO
Baku, October 17, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the liberation of Fuzuli city and Fuzuli City Day.
The post reads: “Our Victory History: October 17, 2020 – Fuzuli.”
