President: Today, the development of Italian-Azerbaijani relations is obvious

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

“Today, the development of Italian-Azerbaijani relations is obvious,” President Ilham Aliyev said during the expanded meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella.

The Head of State stated: “Our cooperation is multifaceted. We can state that it covers many areas, from energy to industrial production. Currently, cooperation, which also covers the education sector, is of truly strategic importance.”