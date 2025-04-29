Restaurant fire kills at least 22 in China

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

At least 22 people were killed while three others were injured due to a fire at a restaurant in China, according to Xinhua.

The incident was reported at around 12.25 pm (0425GMT) in the Liaoyang city of the northeastern Liaoning province.

President Xi Jinping urged authorities to make “all-out efforts to treat the people” who were injured due to the fire.