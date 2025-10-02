The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ENVIRONMENT

Scientists warn of hidden mercury threat in ocean due to human activity

Scientists warn of hidden mercury threat in ocean due to human activity

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

A new study has revealed that human activities and climate change are accelerating the release of mercury from the world's largest marine mercury reservoir -- continental shelf sediments, according to Xinhua.

The study, recently published in the journal Nature Sustainability, was led by researchers from Peking University in collaboration with experts from the United States, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Mercury is a highly toxic global pollutant that can accumulate in food webs and pose serious risks to human health. Ocean sediments have long been considered a permanent storage site for mercury. However, the continental shelf, which holds the largest amount of mercury in the ocean, is now facing a rapidly increasing risk of mercury release.

By developing high-resolution datasets and coupled process-based models, the team precisely quantified the mercury storage capacity of global continental shelves and uncovered frequent disturbances caused by bottom trawling and climate-related processes.

The study shows that continental shelves store nearly 1,300 tonnes of mercury each year, six times more than previous estimates by the United Nations Environment Programme.

"Continental shelves act like the 'kidneys' of the ocean, effectively filtering toxic mercury from the water and reducing threats to coastal fisheries and human health," said Wang Xuejun, a co-corresponding author of the study. "However, trawling and dredging activities are now acting like 'scalpels' that damage this vital function."

The research further quantified the direct impacts of human activities. Bottom trawling and dredging disturb over 5,000 tonnes of mercury in sediments annually, four times the amount buried each year.

At the same time, climate change is worsening the situation. Rising temperatures enhance the release of mercury from sediments. Model simulations indicate that with global warming of 1.5 to 5 degrees Celsius, the natural release of mercury from sediments into the water could increase by 6 to 21 percent by the end of the century.

Warmer oceans may also accelerate the breakdown of organic matter in sediments, further promoting mercury release. This process could combine with more frequent extreme weather events, leading to even greater mercury release, according to the study.

"When trawlers plow the seabed, they may accelerate the release of historical mercury buried for decades or even centuries," said Liu Maodian, another co-corresponding author. "Once this 'legacy mercury' is reactivated, it could re-enter food webs and pose renewed risks."

"Protecting the continental shelf mercury sink is closely linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, serving as a shield for human health and a guardian of marine ecosystems," Liu added. "Only by integrating mercury management, fisheries policies and carbon neutrality goals can we safeguard this last line of defense.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Bahar Muradova: It is imperative to raise children's climate awareness
  • 01.10.2025 [20:56]

Bahar Muradova: It is imperative to raise children's climate awareness

Baku Climate Action Week discusses sustainable and healthy cities
  • 01.10.2025 [19:58]

Baku Climate Action Week discusses sustainable and healthy cities

Azerbaijan, FAO discuss environmental issues
  • 01.10.2025 [19:35]

Azerbaijan, FAO discuss environmental issues

Baku to host D-8 Dialogue on Climate and Cities
  • 01.10.2025 [17:51]

Baku to host D-8 Dialogue on Climate and Cities

Baku Climate Action Week 2025 features discussions on strengthening climate resilience across sectors
  • 01.10.2025 [16:03]

Baku Climate Action Week 2025 features discussions on strengthening climate resilience across sectors

Baku Climate Action Week features roundtable on climate-resilient agribusiness
  • 01.10.2025 [16:01]

Baku Climate Action Week features roundtable on climate-resilient agribusiness

COP29 President: Agriculture and water are our key priorities in the fight against climate change
  • 01.10.2025 [14:24]

COP29 President: Agriculture and water are our key priorities in the fight against climate change

Expert: The journey from Baku to Belém is not just a route between two climate conferences, but a path to building a long-term partnership — INTERVIEW
  • 01.10.2025 [13:53]

Expert: The journey from Baku to Belém is not just a route between two climate conferences, but a path to building a long-term partnership — INTERVIEW

Nigar Arpadarai: Women's leadership plays effective role in climate action
  • 01.10.2025 [13:40]

Nigar Arpadarai: Women's leadership plays effective role in climate action

Baku Dialogue Highlighted Enduring Strength of Azerbaijan–UK Relations

  • [13:44]

Hopes dim for survivors after Indonesia school building collapses

  • [13:43]

Speaker of Spanish parliament informed about peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • [13:41]

Brain shape changes could offer early warning signs of dementia

  • [13:31]

® Win a Toyota Corolla and hundreds of bonuses with Bir Bonus

  • [13:28]

Speaker of Milli Majlis: "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability" are among the core principles Azerbaijan also shares

  • [13:18]

Scientists warn of hidden mercury threat in ocean due to human activity

  • [13:04]

Media representatives visit Shusha and Khankendi as part of 3rd CIS Games

  • [12:51]

Azerbaijani swimming team claims 13 medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • [12:47]

President Ilham Aliyev is participating in opening plenary session of the 7th European Political Community Summit

  • [12:45]
Copenhagen hosted opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

Copenhagen hosted opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

A tour to Shamakhi Alpaca Farm VIDEO

A tour to Shamakhi Alpaca Farm VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of European Council and President of European Commission in Copenhagen

  • [12:17]

Kyrgyzstan strengthens tourism ties with Japan

  • [12:12]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen VIDEO

UAE, Kazakhstan discuss defence cooperation

  • [12:08]

Ancient neighborhood of Ordubad that tenderly keeps customs and traditions alive - Sarsheher VIDEO

  • [12:05]

‘Hot debates about hot topics’, a strength not a weakness, says UNGA80 president

  • [11:44]

Life-size rock art points the way to oldest human inhabitants of Saudi Arabia — and the desert oases they used

  • [11:40]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Zangezur Corridor will transform into crucial transport hub connecting continents

  • [11:39]

13 people killed in two separate road accidents in Pakistan

  • [11:14]

CIS Games: Azerbaijani swimmer claims gold medal

  • [11:11]

Italian media outlets highlight President Sergio Mattarella’s visit to Azerbaijan

  • [10:49]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:30]

Azerbaijani oil price sees modest decrease

  • [10:28]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended banquet in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended banquet in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan congratulates Qarabağ football club

  • 01.10.2025 [23:49]

Qarabağ make it two in a row in Champions League

  • 01.10.2025 [23:15]

Bahar Muradova: It is imperative to raise children's climate awareness

  • 01.10.2025 [20:56]

Four Azerbaijani athletes qualify for 3rd CIS Games final in trampoline gymnastics

  • 01.10.2025 [20:46]

Egyptian tourism revenues exceed $9B, surpassing 10M tourists

  • 01.10.2025 [20:33]

Snapchat to charge users for storing their old photos and videos

  • 01.10.2025 [20:24]

TURKPA brings together Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s friends on his 100th anniversary

  • 01.10.2025 [20:12]

18 countries will take part in Junior Eurovision 2025

  • 01.10.2025 [19:59]

Baku Climate Action Week discusses sustainable and healthy cities

  • 01.10.2025 [19:58]

Azerenerji, Masdar discuss projects in Azerbaijan

  • 01.10.2025 [19:39]

Azerbaijan, FAO discuss environmental issues

  • 01.10.2025 [19:35]

® With the sponsorship of Bir ecosystem, INMerge Innovation Summit successfully concludes

  • 01.10.2025 [19:08]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Denmark for working visit VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Denmark for working visit VIDEO

Baku hosts presentation ceremony of first "IRONMAN 70.3 Baku” international triathlon race

  • 01.10.2025 [18:53]

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev hosts training within NATO program

  • 01.10.2025 [18:41]

Baku to host D-8 Dialogue on Climate and Cities

  • 01.10.2025 [17:51]

Azerbaijan, Australia discuss opportunities for expanding relations

  • 01.10.2025 [17:36]

Azerbaijani shooters conclude 3rd CIS Games with nine medals

  • 01.10.2025 [17:21]

Azerbaijan Defense Minister extends condolences to Italian counterpart

  • 01.10.2025 [17:19]
First campus of Italy-Azerbaijan University inaugurated in Baku VIDEO

First campus of Italy-Azerbaijan University inaugurated in Baku VIDEO

Two military personnel dead after aircraft crash in Italy

  • 01.10.2025 [17:03]

Prospect of life on Saturn’s moons rises after discovery of organic substances

  • 01.10.2025 [17:02]

ANAMA: 640 mines and 5,286 UXOs neutralized last month

  • 01.10.2025 [16:58]

Italian expert: Azerbaijan's role in Italy's energy balance will further increase –  INTERVIEW

  • 01.10.2025 [16:47]

AZERTAC joins 11th Baku International Book Fair with its own stand

  • 01.10.2025 [16:29]

Azerbaijan’s U-16 national team reaches 3rd CIS Games final

  • 01.10.2025 [16:09]

UK's Princess Anne visits Ukraine to support children affected by war

  • 01.10.2025 [16:05]

Baku Climate Action Week 2025 features discussions on strengthening climate resilience across sectors

  • 01.10.2025 [16:03]

Baku Climate Action Week features roundtable on climate-resilient agribusiness

  • 01.10.2025 [16:01]
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated new park in Baku’s Narimanov district VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated new park in Baku’s Narimanov district VIDEO

11th Baku International Book Fair kicks off at Baku Expo Center

  • 01.10.2025 [15:20]

President Sergio Mattarella’s official visit to Azerbaijan in spotlight of Italian media outlets

  • 01.10.2025 [15:07]

Israeli scientists propose new way to ‘hear’ the universe’s dark matter

  • 01.10.2025 [15:06]

Bulgaria’s population stands at 6,437,360 at end-2024

  • 01.10.2025 [14:59]

COP29 President: Agriculture and water are our key priorities in the fight against climate change

  • 01.10.2025 [14:24]

Expert: The journey from Baku to Belém is not just a route between two climate conferences, but a path to building a long-term partnership — INTERVIEW

  • 01.10.2025 [13:53]

Nigar Arpadarai: Women's leadership plays effective role in climate action

  • 01.10.2025 [13:40]

A new stage in Azerbaijan’s aviation: Heydar Aliyev International Airport joins global innovation map

  • 01.10.2025 [13:31]

® Nar sees changes in its management team

  • 01.10.2025 [13:16]

Italian President completes official visit to Azerbaijan

  • 01.10.2025 [12:32]

Scientists have discovered 63 new young asteroid families

  • 01.10.2025 [12:26]

“INMerge” Innovation Summit organized by “PASHA Holding” wraps up

  • 01.10.2025 [11:52]

Azerbaijan`s parliamentary delegation leaves for South Africa on working visit

  • 01.10.2025 [11:44]

® Bakcell launches a lottery with 14 prestigious cars and numerous prizes

  • 01.10.2025 [11:42]

Kamran Aliyev: Separate investigation underway regarding the application of force and torture during the criminal incident in Yekaterinburg

  • 01.10.2025 [11:41]

Italian President commemorates martyrs in Baku

  • 01.10.2025 [11:39]

Azerbaijan, Algeria explore prospects for cooperation

  • 01.10.2025 [11:32]

Azerbaijan, FAO discuss prospects for cooperation

  • 01.10.2025 [11:28]

Exhibition against Armenia's mine warfare held for the first time in France

  • 01.10.2025 [11:12]

Azerbaijani oil price drops below $70

  • 01.10.2025 [10:58]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 01.10.2025 [10:56]

Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1-0 in UEFA Champions League clash

  • 01.10.2025 [10:53]

Youth-led Climate Forum launched as part of Baku Climate Action Week

  • 01.10.2025 [10:52]

CIS Games: Azerbaijani swimmer secures silver medal

  • 01.10.2025 [10:45]

Baku Climate Action Week’s second day dedicated to international cooperation, clean energy, and youth leadership

  • 01.10.2025 [10:31]
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Italy delivered press statements VIDEO

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Italy delivered press statements VIDEO

Statements of legal heirs of victims and the affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

Statements of legal heirs of victims and the affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

Official reception held in honor of Italian President Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

Official reception held in honor of Italian President Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

Azerbaijani and Polish parliamentarians discuss relations

  • 30.09.2025 [20:22]

President Mattarella: Italy greatly values its friendship with Azerbaijan and aims to elevate it to the highest level

  • 30.09.2025 [20:20]

Schlumberger Limited explores geothermal energy potential in Garabakh

  • 30.09.2025 [20:19]

Azerbaijani ambassador meets with Romanian city mayor

  • 30.09.2025 [20:17]

Three dead, dozens trapped after Indonesian school collapses on students

  • 30.09.2025 [20:12]

Sergio Mattarella: We attach great importance, in particular, to the strategic partnership between our countries

  • 30.09.2025 [20:11]

President: Today, the development of Italian-Azerbaijani relations is obvious

  • 30.09.2025 [20:08]

President Ilham Aliyev: Italy has always supported the development of Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union

  • 30.09.2025 [20:00]

President: The path opened by TAP and the Southern Gas Corridor is now leading to larger projects

  • 30.09.2025 [19:54]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Italy have supported each other as reliable partners for many years

  • 30.09.2025 [19:49]

President of Azerbaijan: We have contributed to the energy security of many countries

  • 30.09.2025 [19:46]

President: Italy is our top trading partner in the economic sphere

  • 30.09.2025 [19:38]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Italy are true strategic partners

  • 30.09.2025 [19:31]

Azerbaijan’s taekwondo team concludes 3rd CIS Games with 22 medals

  • 30.09.2025 [19:18]