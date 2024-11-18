The Chinese Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs visit to Pakistan

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, November 18, AZERTAC

The Chinese Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs, Yue Xiaoyong visited Islamabad and held meetings with Senior Pakistani officials. According to a statement issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese Special Envoy called on Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Ms. Amna Baloch on Monday.

He also held detailed consultations with the Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia), Ambassador Ahmad Naseem Warraich. The two sides exchanged views on relations with Afghanistan. They reaffirmed the vital role of neighbouring countries for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

It may be recalled that last week, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov visited Pakistan and held meetings with Pakistani officials. The Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on Afghanistan and Pakistani officials in their meetings urged for enhanced coordination among regional countries for a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.