Turkmenistan will take over CIS chairmanship on January 1, 2026, Rahmon says

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

The chairmanship of the CIS bodies will pass from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan on January 1, 2026, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said at a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe, TASS reported.

"The meeting of the Council of Heads of State decided that the chairmanship of the Commonwealth will pass to Turkmenistan starting in January of next year," Rahmon said. The CIS Heads of State Summit is in progress in Dushanbe, with the presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan and the prime minister of Armenia taking part. The meeting is chaired by the head of Tajikistan, which holds the CIS chairmanship in 2025. Russia and Turkmenistan are the co-chairs for 2025.