The Azerbaijan State News Agency

CULTURE

TURKPA brings together Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s friends on his 100th anniversary

TURKPA brings together Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s friends on his 100th anniversary

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

The reunion of friends of the prominent representative of Azerbaijani literature — poet, playwright, literary scholar, educator, public figure and academician, People's Poet of Azerbaijan Bakhtiyar Vahabzade — on the occasion of his 100th anniversary was organized by TURKPA with the support of the Baku Center of the Yunus Emre Institute and the Sheki branch of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University on 29-30 September 2025 in Baku and Sheki.

The event was attended by parliamentarians, prominent state and public figures who had been friends of and personally acquainted with Bakhtiyar Vahabzade, representatives of international organizations, academic and cultural circles, as well as members of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s family.

On September 29, the participants visited the graves of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, and Bakhtiyar Vahabzade at the Alley of Honors. They also visited the Alley of Martyrs.

The Baku part of the event took place at the TURKPA Secretariat. Secretary General of TURKPA Mehmet Süreyya Er delivered a welcoming speech and gave the floor to the moderator of the Baku session, member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and member of the TURKPA Commission on Education, Culture, Social and Humanitarian Affairs Hikmat Mammadov.

Director of the Ataturk Center in Azerbaijan Nizami Jafarov, People’s Poet of Azerbaijan, public and political figure Sabir Rustamkhanli, and President of the Economic and Social Researches Center in Türkiye, politician and former parliamentarian İbrahim Ertan Yülek also delivered speeches during this part of the event.

The second and main part of the event took place on 30 September in Sheki, Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s hometown, and was hosted by the Sheki branch of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University.

The Sheki session was moderated by member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and member of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations Javanshir Feyziyev.

Director of the Sheki branch of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University Vurgun Mammadov; member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and member of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations Javanshir Feyziyev; Secretary General of TURKPA Mehmet Süreyya Er; Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Republic of Azerbaijan Birol Akgün; member of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, statesman Hasan Hasanov; President of the Economic and Social Researches Center in Türkiye, politician and former parliamentarian İbrahim Ertan Yülek; member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and Chairman of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations Osman Mesten; member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Masimli; member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, member of the TURKPA Commission on Education, Culture, Social and Humanitarian Affairs and former Minister of National Education of the Republic of Türkiye Mahmut Özer; member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vugar Iskandarov; member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and member of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations Filiz Kılıç; member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and member of the TURKPA Commission on Environment, Natural Resources and Health Protection Kadim Durmaz; Professor of Tashkent University of Applied Sciences Kozakboy Yuldashev; Senior Lecturer of the Higher School of Foreign Languages of Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, Kyrgyz poet Altynbek Ismailov; Honored Cultural Worker of Uzbekistan, Associate Professor at Uzbekistan State World Languages University Tohir Kakhkhorov; Professor of Kafkas University Mitat Durmuş; Editor-in-Chief of the “Murabbiy” Newspaper of Namangan Region of Uzbekistan, poet Dilbarkhon Khaydarova; Researcher of the Department of Humanities of the Sheki Branch of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University Vagif Aslan; Dean of the Faculty of Law of Istanbul University Fethi Gedikli; Azerbaijani writer and lawyer Ikram Abdullayev; representative of the Youth Assistance Foundation Eldar Karimov; and Bakhtiyar Vahabzade's grandson Chingiz Sadigov delivered speeches during the event.

In his speech, Secretary General Mehmet Süreyya Er noted that this anniversary is an important opportunity to once again express respect for the spirit and legacy of the great poet, who holds a unique place in the literary, cultural and intellectual history of the Turkic World, and enriched its literary and philosophical heritage with his profound thoughts. He underlined that Bakhtiyar Vahabzade was a great son of the Turkic World, who embodied in his works dedication to the ideals of freedom, national spirit and unity, and the ideology of independence, and whose poetry became the voice of truth and conscience, instilling courage, pride, and hope in hearts during difficult periods of history.

Emphasizing that Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s creativity reminds us of how literature and culture are powerful bridges of unity, the Secretary General also noted that the great poet served as a parliamentarian for his people, alongside his valuable contributions to the literature of the Turkic World with his pen, as well as his scientific and pedagogical activities. He stated that the celebration of such anniversaries is also of great significance in terms of strengthening common identity, deepening cultural ties, and conveying wisdom, ideas, and thoughts to the younger generation.

In conclusion, the Secretary General expressed confidence that the immortal works of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade will continue to inspire our peoples and contribute to the strengthening of Turkic unity.

The participants of the event emphasized the role of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s creativity in the development and promotion of values such as love for the homeland and native language, dedication to moral principles, and unshakable faith in the brotherhood of Turkic peoples. Friends of the poet and participants personally acquainted with him shared warm memories of their time with him and highlighted that the poet’s creativity and the uniqueness of his personality are highly valued throughout the Turkic World.

As part of the event, the participants visited the House-Museum of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade, as well as the Sheki Khans’ Palace. At the House-Museum, they became acquainted with the poet’s personal belongings, manuscripts, photographs, and rich literary heritage that reflect his life and creative path.

The event concluded with a flower-laying ceremony at the monument of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade in Sheki.

The 100th anniversary of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade is being celebrated with events organized in accordance with the relevant Order signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on 21 February 2025. The reunion of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s friends was organized to contribute to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the great poet of the Turkic World and within the framework of promoting cultural cooperation and strengthening spiritual ties among the Turkic states.

 

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

AZERTAC joins 11th Baku International Book Fair with its own stand
  • 01.10.2025 [16:29]

AZERTAC joins 11th Baku International Book Fair with its own stand

11th Baku International Book Fair kicks off at Baku Expo Center
  • 01.10.2025 [15:20]

11th Baku International Book Fair kicks off at Baku Expo Center

Exhibition against Armenia's mine warfare held for the first time in France
  • 01.10.2025 [11:12]

Exhibition against Armenia's mine warfare held for the first time in France

Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss cultural cooperation
  • 30.09.2025 [18:28]

Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss cultural cooperation

Barcelona hosts opening ceremony of UNESCO's World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development
  • 30.09.2025 [12:29]

Barcelona hosts opening ceremony of UNESCO's World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development

Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister delivers speech at UNESCO Conference
  • 29.09.2025 [17:34]

Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister delivers speech at UNESCO Conference

Literary-musical evening dedicated to Khurshidbanu Natavan’s legacy held in Paris
  • 29.09.2025 [16:42]

Literary-musical evening dedicated to Khurshidbanu Natavan’s legacy held in Paris

Azerbaijan participates in 2nd International Tea Festival in Brussels
  • 29.09.2025 [15:22]

Azerbaijan participates in 2nd International Tea Festival in Brussels

New fashion collection by Azerbaijani designer showcased in Milan
  • 29.09.2025 [12:04]

New fashion collection by Azerbaijani designer showcased in Milan

Bahar Muradova: It is imperative to raise children's climate awareness

  • [20:56]

Four Azerbaijani athletes qualify for 3rd CIS Games final in trampoline gymnastics

  • [20:46]

Egyptian tourism revenues exceed $9B, surpassing 10M tourists

  • [20:33]

Snapchat to charge users for storing their old photos and videos

  • [20:24]

TURKPA brings together Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s friends on his 100th anniversary

  • [20:12]

18 countries will take part in Junior Eurovision 2025

  • [19:59]

Baku Climate Action Week discusses sustainable and healthy cities

  • [19:58]

Azerenerji, Masdar discuss projects in Azerbaijan

  • [19:39]

Azerbaijan, FAO discuss environmental issues

  • [19:35]

® With the sponsorship of Bir ecosystem, INMerge Innovation Summit successfully concludes

  • [19:08]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Denmark for working visit VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Denmark for working visit VIDEO

Baku hosts presentation ceremony of first "IRONMAN 70.3 Baku” international triathlon race

  • [18:53]

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev hosts training within NATO program

  • [18:41]

Baku to host D-8 Dialogue on Climate and Cities

  • [17:51]

Azerbaijan, Australia discuss opportunities for expanding relations

  • [17:36]

Azerbaijani shooters conclude 3rd CIS Games with nine medals

  • [17:21]

Azerbaijan Defense Minister extends condolences to Italian counterpart

  • [17:19]

First campus of Italy-Azerbaijan University inaugurated in Baku

  • [17:13]

Two military personnel dead after aircraft crash in Italy

  • [17:03]

Prospect of life on Saturn’s moons rises after discovery of organic substances

  • [17:02]

ANAMA: 640 mines and 5,286 UXOs neutralized last month

  • [16:58]

Italian expert: Azerbaijan's role in Italy's energy balance will further increase –  INTERVIEW

  • [16:47]

AZERTAC joins 11th Baku International Book Fair with its own stand

  • [16:29]

Azerbaijan’s U-16 national team reaches 3rd CIS Games final

  • [16:09]

UK's Princess Anne visits Ukraine to support children affected by war

  • [16:05]

Baku Climate Action Week 2025 features discussions on strengthening climate resilience across sectors

  • [16:03]

Baku Climate Action Week features roundtable on climate-resilient agribusiness

  • [16:01]
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated new park in Baku’s Narimanov district VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated new park in Baku’s Narimanov district VIDEO

11th Baku International Book Fair kicks off at Baku Expo Center

  • [15:20]

President Sergio Mattarella’s official visit to Azerbaijan in spotlight of Italian media outlets

  • [15:07]

Israeli scientists propose new way to ‘hear’ the universe’s dark matter

  • [15:06]

Bulgaria’s population stands at 6,437,360 at end-2024

  • [14:59]

COP29 President: Agriculture and water are our key priorities in the fight against climate change

  • [14:24]

Expert: The journey from Baku to Belém is not just a route between two climate conferences, but a path to building a long-term partnership — INTERVIEW

  • [13:53]

Nigar Arpadarai: Women's leadership plays effective role in climate action

  • [13:40]

A new stage in Azerbaijan’s aviation: Heydar Aliyev International Airport joins global innovation map

  • [13:31]

® Nar sees changes in its management team

  • [13:16]

Italian President completes official visit to Azerbaijan

  • [12:32]

Scientists have discovered 63 new young asteroid families

  • [12:26]

“INMerge” Innovation Summit organized by “PASHA Holding” wraps up

  • [11:52]

Azerbaijan`s parliamentary delegation leaves for South Africa on working visit

  • [11:44]

® Bakcell launches a lottery with 14 prestigious cars and numerous prizes

  • [11:42]

Kamran Aliyev: Separate investigation underway regarding the application of force and torture during the criminal incident in Yekaterinburg

  • [11:41]

Italian President commemorates martyrs in Baku

  • [11:39]

Azerbaijan, Algeria explore prospects for cooperation

  • [11:32]

Azerbaijan, FAO discuss prospects for cooperation

  • [11:28]

Exhibition against Armenia's mine warfare held for the first time in France

  • [11:12]

Azerbaijani oil price drops below $70

  • [10:58]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:56]

Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1-0 in UEFA Champions League clash

  • [10:53]

Youth-led Climate Forum launched as part of Baku Climate Action Week

  • [10:52]

CIS Games: Azerbaijani swimmer secures silver medal

  • [10:45]

Baku Climate Action Week’s second day dedicated to international cooperation, clean energy, and youth leadership

  • [10:31]
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Italy delivered press statements VIDEO

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Italy delivered press statements VIDEO

Statements of legal heirs of victims and the affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

Statements of legal heirs of victims and the affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

Official reception held in honor of Italian President Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

Official reception held in honor of Italian President Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

Azerbaijani and Polish parliamentarians discuss relations

  • 30.09.2025 [20:22]

President Mattarella: Italy greatly values its friendship with Azerbaijan and aims to elevate it to the highest level

  • 30.09.2025 [20:20]

Schlumberger Limited explores geothermal energy potential in Garabakh

  • 30.09.2025 [20:19]

Azerbaijani ambassador meets with Romanian city mayor

  • 30.09.2025 [20:17]

Three dead, dozens trapped after Indonesian school collapses on students

  • 30.09.2025 [20:12]

Sergio Mattarella: We attach great importance, in particular, to the strategic partnership between our countries

  • 30.09.2025 [20:11]

President: Today, the development of Italian-Azerbaijani relations is obvious

  • 30.09.2025 [20:08]

President Ilham Aliyev: Italy has always supported the development of Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union

  • 30.09.2025 [20:00]

President: The path opened by TAP and the Southern Gas Corridor is now leading to larger projects

  • 30.09.2025 [19:54]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Italy have supported each other as reliable partners for many years

  • 30.09.2025 [19:49]

President of Azerbaijan: We have contributed to the energy security of many countries

  • 30.09.2025 [19:46]

President: Italy is our top trading partner in the economic sphere

  • 30.09.2025 [19:38]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Italy are true strategic partners

  • 30.09.2025 [19:31]

Azerbaijan’s taekwondo team concludes 3rd CIS Games with 22 medals

  • 30.09.2025 [19:18]

Several injured in traffic accident in Berlin

  • 30.09.2025 [19:05]

Diplomatic World Sweden publishes article on Baku’s contribution to the Nobel Prize

  • 30.09.2025 [19:04]

® Trendyol is the E-commerce Partner of the “INMerge” Innovation Summit

  • 30.09.2025 [18:56]

Azerbaijan, Kenya explore collaboration in diverse areas

  • 30.09.2025 [18:55]

® Bakcell’s CEO delivered a speech at the INMerge Innovation Summit

  • 30.09.2025 [18:54]

Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss cooperation in science and education

  • 30.09.2025 [18:53]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

AZERTAC and Italy’s Askanews News Agency sign cooperation memorandum

  • 30.09.2025 [18:30]

Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss cultural cooperation

  • 30.09.2025 [18:28]
Official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for President of Italy Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

Official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for President of Italy Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

Azerbaijani shooters claim another bronze at 3rd CIS Games

  • 30.09.2025 [18:21]

Azerbaijani and Belarussian Prime Ministers hold talks in Minsk

  • 30.09.2025 [18:17]

Vladanka Andreeva: Young people’s creativity, determination, and vision can be really defining opportunity for transformation

  • 30.09.2025 [18:14]

Azerbaijan, US discuss bilateral relations and regional security

  • 30.09.2025 [18:03]

Polish MPs pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • 30.09.2025 [17:53]

Azerbaijan Navy delegation attends SEAFUTURE 2025 International Exhibition

  • 30.09.2025 [17:49]

Azerbaijan’s taekwondo fighters earn 10 bronze medals at 3rd CIS Games, one advances to final

  • 30.09.2025 [17:46]

Nigar Arpadarai: Corporate sustainability has become a main driving force of global economy

  • 30.09.2025 [17:38]

Pakistan: Blast kills many, six terrorists neutralized as security forces foil attack

  • 30.09.2025 [17:25]

Yelensky hails Azerbaijanis’ contribution to Ukraine’s development

  • 30.09.2025 [17:16]

Azerbaijani shooter clinches silver at 3rd CIS Games

  • 30.09.2025 [17:10]

Pakistan Army successfully conducts training launch of Fatah-4 cruise missile

  • 30.09.2025 [16:54]

Baku-hosted forum features panel session on ethical responsibility in digital information environment

  • 30.09.2025 [16:51]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to attend events in U.S.

  • 30.09.2025 [16:44]

Mukhtar Babayev: There is a critical link between climate action and social protection

  • 30.09.2025 [16:38]

COP29 Sustainability Report released, setting a new global benchmark for green climate conferences

  • 30.09.2025 [16:36]

Azerbaijan’s PM attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Minsk as a guest

  • 30.09.2025 [16:24]

Another female Azerbaijani shooter wins bronze at CIS Games

  • 30.09.2025 [16:16]

Italy evacuates more children from Gaza for medical treatment

  • 30.09.2025 [16:16]