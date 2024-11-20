Two green technology data centers to be built in Azerbaijan

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

Two innovative data centers utilizing green technologies and decarbonized materials will be constructed in Azerbaijan, operated by "AzInTelecom" LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The primary and backup data centers, planned for the Absheron and Hajigabul regions, will incorporate advanced technologies to minimize carbon emissions. These facilities will feature energy efficiency, water conservation, waste recycling, and natural cooling systems to preserve ecological balance.

Both data centers have received the TIER 3 Design certificate, ensuring international standards for stability and reliability. Additionally, "AzInTelecom" LLC has obtained a preliminary "LEED" report for the "LEED v4" international certification, signifying environmental sustainability.

A comprehensive plan has been developed to address soil erosion, water pollution, and dust impact during construction, alongside measures to prevent chemical emissions and air pollution. Solar panels will supply renewable energy, further reducing carbon emissions.

By joining the UN Global Compact in 2024, "AzInTelecom" LLC aims to align its operations with environmental management principles, supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ecosystem preservation. The company strives to balance technological advancements with environmental responsibility.

As the largest cloud provider in Azerbaijan and the first in the South Caucasus to achieve TIER 3 certification, "AzInTelecom" LLC currently provides cloud services to over 200 organizations.