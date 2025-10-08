Typhoon Matmo leaves 8 dead in Vietnam
Baku, October 8, AZERTAC
Heavy rains and floods triggered by Typhoon Matmo have left eight people dead and five others injured in Vietnam, Xinhua reported citing the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.
Over 15,700 houses were submerged and more than 400 others damaged, while over 14,600 hectares of rice and other crops were inundated, the agency said.
More than 97,000 livestock and poultry were killed or swept away, while flooding, landslides, and traffic disruptions occurred at 602 locations across northern mountainous and north-central provinces.
On Tuesday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh issued an urgent directive calling for intensified efforts to prevent flash floods and landslides, and ensure safety for residents in affected areas, according to the report.
