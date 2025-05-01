UAE showcases space ambitions at Expo 2025 Osaka

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

The Explorers of Space platform has emerged as a major attraction within the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, offering an immersive glimpse into the country’s space exploration journey, from past achievements to future ambitions, according to WAM.

From the Emirates Mars Mission (Hope Probe) to the Rashid Rover lunar mission and future asteroid exploration, the platform highlights the UAE’s commitment to advancing space science and empowering the next generation of astronauts.

As the official partner of the Space Explorers zone, Space42 plays a key role in curating this content by showcasing its contributions to space innovation and the integration of smart technologies with terrestrial applications.

The company’s sponsorship of the pavilion, themed “From Earth to Ether”, reflects its broader mission to push the limits of what is possible and inspire future generations through tangible space-to-earth value creation.

Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer at Space42, said the company’s support for the pavilion aligns with the UAE’s journey from a rich cultural legacy to a future of innovation and discovery. He added that Space42 aims to redefine the convergence of satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence in creating solutions that deliver real-world impact across communities and economies.

Al Ali noted that Space42 is the UAE’s first space technology company to fully integrate artificial intelligence into its operational model, positioning it as a key enabler of the country’s global ambitions in space and technology, while making space-based solutions more accessible and relevant to daily life.

He added that Expo 2025 Osaka offers a global launchpad to scale Space42’s international presence and foster new collaborations. The strong UAE-Japan space partnership, he noted, has already yielded successful missions and continues to drive innovation.

Space42 currently serves more than 150 countries with a portfolio of over six satellites delivering smart connectivity and Earth observation solutions, including disaster response and crisis management. Its flagship projects include next-generation mobility services via the Thuraya-4 satellite, expansion of the Foresight satellite constellation for Earth monitoring, and the development of Yah 4 and Yah 5 satellites in support of UAE government contracts. The company is also on track to complete its integrated radar satellite constellation by 2027 and is developing over 15 new products to meet growing demand across sectors.

In a tribute to the fusion of heritage and innovation, the Explorers of Space platform features a unique handcrafted rocket sculpture made entirely from palm fronds (khoos), woven by Emirati women artisans from the House of Artisans over a period of two to three months. The installation stands as a visual testament to how traditional Emirati craftsmanship can be transformed into futuristic symbols of the nation’s aspirations to reach space, embodying a creative spirit rooted in heritage and propelled towards the future.