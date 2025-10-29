UNESCO Park to appear in Samarkand

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

On the occasion of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, a UNESCO Park will be created on 5 hectares in the city, according to UzA.

“Since this area is located near the Zarafshon River, the soil here is moist and saplings grow quickly”, says Ilhom Yitkirov, Head of the Samarkand Regional Forestry Department. “Until now, this place was not used in any way. A drip irrigation system has been installed on the territory for the creation of the park”.

The project provides for the creation of miniature versions of the nine gardens established in Samarkand by order of Amir Temur.

More than 4,000 saplings of 27 ornamental tree and shrub species will be planted in the park, including chestnut, Styphnolobium japonicum, oak, tulip tree, rose, and lavender. Walking paths for residents will also be arranged.

UNESCO Park will become not only a new recreation area for city residents but also a center for environmental education and the promotion of a careful attitude toward nature. Practical classes, ecological events, and tree-planting campaigns will be held here regularly.

As part of the conference, the international forum participants and representatives of the public will take part in a tree-planting campaign in the park.