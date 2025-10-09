Uzbekistan, Kuwait implement public-private partnership projects
Baku, October 9, AZERTAC
A meeting was held at the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance with representatives of the Kuwaiti company Combined Group Contracting Company, according to UzA.
The parties discussed prospects for cooperation, including public-private partnership (PPP) projects and initiatives aimed at developing energy and road infrastructure.
Founded in 1965 and listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange, Combined Group Contracting Company is one of the most significant infrastructure and industrial construction firms in the region. The company has extensive experience in construction, transport infrastructure development, and the implementation of oil, gas, and energy sector projects.
According to the Ministry, following the talks, an agreement was reached to implement promising PPP projects.
