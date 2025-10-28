6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes western Türkiye

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Sindirgi district in western Türkiye's Balikesir province late Monday, said the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), according to Anadolu Agency.

The quake took place at 10.48 pm local time (1948GMT), AFAD said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his well wishes to those affected by the earthquake. He said AFAD and other agencies are conducting field inspections and closely monitoring the situation.

The earthquake had a depth of 5.99 kilometers (3.72 miles) and was felt in surrounding provinces, including Istanbul.

“AFAD and other relevant institutions have begun field inspections, and reports are being carefully reviewed,” Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told Anadolu there were no casualties, adding there were only two minor cases caused by panic.

He noted that crews were working to restore electricity after power outages in the area.

Three unused buildings and a two-story shop that were damaged in an earlier earthquake collapsed, he said, stressing that no one was living in the buildings.