  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire

    23.02.2022 [10:28]

    Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

    On February 23, at 03:55, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region, without any reason, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Zeylik settlement of Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “As a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army units, the opposing side was suppressed,” the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.02.2022 [16:37]
    Positions of Azerbaijani Army in Fuzuli direction subjected to fire
    23.02.2022 [16:31]
    Armored vehicles crews carried out practical training exercises, Defense Ministry
    21.02.2022 [18:05]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Training exercises of commandos continue VIDEO
    21.02.2022 [13:43]
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire