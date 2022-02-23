Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

On February 23, at 03:55, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region, without any reason, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Zeylik settlement of Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“As a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army units, the opposing side was suppressed,” the ministry said.