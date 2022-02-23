Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire
AzerTAg.az
23.02.2022 [10:28]
Baku, February 23, AZERTAC
On February 23, at 03:55, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region, without any reason, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Zeylik settlement of Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
“As a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army units, the opposing side was suppressed,” the ministry said.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
23.02.2022 [16:37]
23.02.2022 [16:31]
21.02.2022 [13:43]
MULTIMEDIA
23.02.2022 [15:54]
23.02.2022 [12:38]
23.02.2022 [16:41]
23.02.2022 [16:37]
23.02.2022 [16:32]
23.02.2022 [17:55]
23.02.2022 [17:41]
23.02.2022 [17:35]
22.02.2022 [18:18]
22.02.2022 [17:16]
21.02.2022 [19:16]
21.02.2022 [15:29]
23.02.2022 [18:08]
23.02.2022 [17:10]
23.02.2022 [14:33]
23.02.2022 [11:33]
14.02.2022 [17:53]
26.01.2022 [12:11]
12.01.2022 [19:49]
23.02.2022 [15:56]
22.02.2022 [17:20]
22.02.2022 [17:12]
21.02.2022 [11:29]
18.02.2022 [18:45]
18.02.2022 [14:51]
18.02.2022 [14:33]
23.02.2022 [18:20]
23.02.2022 [13:55]
22.02.2022 [15:04]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note