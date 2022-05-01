  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Defense Ministry: The positions of Azerbaijan Army were subjected to fire in the direction of Kalbajar district

    01.05.2022 [11:29]

    Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

    On April 30, at 20:55, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions on the state border in Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using large-caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Zeylik settlement of Kalbajar district, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has told AZERTAC.

    “The Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures.

    There are no losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

    Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, the Azerbaijan Army units control the operational situation,” the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: The positions of Azerbaijan Army were subjected to fire in the direction of Kalbajar district
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.04.2022 [12:17]
    Azerbaijan Army’s Special Forces mark 23rd anniversary of establishment
    29.04.2022 [11:46]
    Azerbaijani Defense Minister met with NATO Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia
    29.04.2022 [09:50]
    Defense Ministry: The provision of the Azerbaijan Army units stationed in liberated territories is being improved
    27.04.2022 [18:00]
    Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ War College hosts seminar on exchange of experience in preparation of STANAG tests
    Defense Ministry: The positions of Azerbaijan Army were subjected to fire in the direction of Kalbajar district