Defense Ministry: The positions of Azerbaijan Army were subjected to fire in the direction of Kalbajar district
01.05.2022 [11:29]
Baku, May 1, AZERTAC
On April 30, at 20:55, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions on the state border in Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using large-caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Zeylik settlement of Kalbajar district, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has told AZERTAC.
“The Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures.
There are no losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.
Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, the Azerbaijan Army units control the operational situation,” the ministry said.
