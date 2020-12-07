  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    “Karabakh is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture”: Haji Alakbar Mosque

    07.12.2020 [15:11]

    Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

    The Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan has published an article about Haji Alakbar Mosque as part of the “Karabakh is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture” project.

    AZERTAC presents the article.

    “Haji Alakbar Mosque in the city of Fuzuli is one of the first works of Karbalayi Safikhan Garabaghi. A stone inscription bearing the words “This is the Architect Karbalayi Safikhan Garabaghi’s work” was found at the entrance door. Date of construction of the Mosque – the year 1307 Hegira calendar was also noted on inscription. This date equals 1889-1890 AD.

    During the occupation of Fuzuli by the Armenian Armed Forces in August, 1993, Haji Alakbar Mosque was rendered useless.”

    AZERTAG.AZ :“Karabakh is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture”: Haji Alakbar Mosque
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    “Karabakh is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture”: Mamayi Mosque
    01.12.2020 [18:19]
    “Karabakh is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture”: Mamayi Mosque
    “Karabakh is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture”: Mirali Mausoleum
    18.11.2020 [10:47]
    “Karabakh is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture”: Mirali Mausoleum
    “Karabakh is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture”: Khojaly Tomb
    03.11.2020 [16:07]
    “Karabakh is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture”: Khojaly Tomb
    “Karabakh is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture”: Haji Badal Bridge
    21.10.2020 [14:10]
    “Karabakh is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture”: Haji Badal Bridge
    Other news in this section
    04.12.2020 [13:43]
    Netflix to open office in Istanbul in 2021
    03.12.2020 [17:35]
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation expands its international relations
    01.12.2020 [19:15]
    Sami Yusuf: Can’t wait to visit Lachin
    01.12.2020 [18:19]
    “Karabakh is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture”: Mamayi Mosque
    “Karabakh is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture”: Haji Alakbar Mosque