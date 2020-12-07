“Karabakh is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture”: Haji Alakbar Mosque

Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

The Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan has published an article about Haji Alakbar Mosque as part of the “Karabakh is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture” project.

AZERTAC presents the article.

“Haji Alakbar Mosque in the city of Fuzuli is one of the first works of Karbalayi Safikhan Garabaghi. A stone inscription bearing the words “This is the Architect Karbalayi Safikhan Garabaghi’s work” was found at the entrance door. Date of construction of the Mosque – the year 1307 Hegira calendar was also noted on inscription. This date equals 1889-1890 AD.

During the occupation of Fuzuli by the Armenian Armed Forces in August, 1993, Haji Alakbar Mosque was rendered useless.”