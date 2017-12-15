    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sumgayit VIDEO

    15.12.2017 [14:22]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Flag Museum in Sumgayit.

    The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.

    Construction of the Flag Museum started in February and ended this September. The three-storey museum has two exhibition halls and a number of other rooms.

    The museum`s collection features the map and flags of the khanate period in Azerbaijan, medieval warriors` clothing, coats of arms of the Azerbaijani cities dating back to the 19th century, ancient coins, constitutions, emblems, flags, postage stamps, orders and medals relating to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Azerbaijan SSR and independent Republic of Azerbaijan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sumgayit VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Guba VIDEO
    07.12.2017 [13:45]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Guba VIDEO
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan had joint working dinner VIDEO
    01.12.2017 [15:24]
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan had joint working dinner VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sabirabad VIDEO
    28.11.2017 [17:32]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sabirabad VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Aghjabadi VIDEO
    28.11.2017 [14:02]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Aghjabadi VIDEO
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2017 [18:29]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly renovated Sumgayit Pipe-Rolling Plant of Baku Steel Company LLC
    15.12.2017 [15:55]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed "Kimyachi" Culture Palace in Sumgayit after major overhaul VIDEO
    15.12.2017 [14:50]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed Ludwigshafen Park in Sumgayit after major overhaul VIDEO
    15.12.2017 [14:24]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated administrative building of YAP Sumgayit city branch VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sumgayit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sumgayit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sumgayit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sumgayit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sumgayit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sumgayit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sumgayit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sumgayit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sumgayit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sumgayit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sumgayit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Sumgayit VIDEO