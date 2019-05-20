Zelensky announces dissolution of Ukrainian parliament

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

Newly sworn-in Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announces the dissolution of the Ukrainian parliament (Verkhovna Rada) and announced early parliamentary elections in the country within two months, according to TASS.

"I dissolve the 8th Verkhovna Rada," he said in his first address to the Ukrainian people, which he made in the Rada hall right after taking oath.

At the same time, Vladimir Zelensky called on the deputies to adopt a number of important laws during the two remaining months before the end of their term of office, in particular, to abolish parliamentarian immunity.

He said he also insists on open election lists for the Rada elections.

President Zelensky also called on the deputies to dismiss Ukrainian Security Service, Prosecutor General, and Minister of Defense.