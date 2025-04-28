® Bank ABB secures $200 million syndicated loan

Bank ABB has secured a successful agreement to expand its presence in international financial markets. On April 21, 2025, the bank signed a syndicated loan agreement worth 200,000,000 USD at the Mashreqbank office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The syndicated loan was arranged by Mashreqbank, with the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank acting as the agent bank, and was syndicated with 12 financial institutions from the UAE, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the UK. The term of the agreement is 12 months, with the possibility of extension. This marks Bank ABB’s return to international financial markets after a long break.

The signing ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Management Board of Bank ABB Abbas Ibrahimov, CEO of Mashreqbank Ahmed Abdelaal, other senior executives from both banks, and representatives of the financial institutions that joined the syndicate.

Abbas Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank ABB, stated:

“This agreement is a testament to the trust in our country, the banking sector of Azerbaijan, and Bank ABB in particular. The syndicated loan will support the financing of the real sector, especially large export-oriented projects, in line with ABB's strategic development plan. Securing such a large amount of funds under favorable financial terms will further expand ABB's capabilities, making financial resources even more accessible for businesses”.

Bank ABB’s return to international financial markets after a long hiatus strengthens its potential for business financing and has a positive impact on liquidity and profitability. The high level of trust in Bank ABB in foreign markets opens the door for attracting long-term funding, increases the number of investors, and expands the Bank’s geographical reach.

