® Instant VAT refunds with Birbank QR payments without waiting 30 days

Birbank continues to expand its services with innovations that make customers’ lives easier. Now, when shopping with QR payments, it will be possible to receive the VAT refund immediately without waiting for 30 days.

To benefit from this feature, payments must be made using a Birbank card through the scanning function of the Birbank mobile app. The VAT amount will be added to the “VAT Refund” balance immediately after payment receipts are uploaded to the Birbank app. This feature applies exclusively to QR payments made at POS terminals belonging to Birbank and PASHA Bank and m10 QR transactions.

Please note that within the “VAT Refund” portal, a user can request an instant refund for up to 10 receipts per day and 50 receipts per month. The instant VAT refund applies to transactions of up to 200 AZN each.

Birbank, known for delivering the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through its mobile app with over 3 million active users, 119 branches, and 54 departments, making it the largest branch network in Azerbaijan. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country's first bank and it's a part of Pasha Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution.