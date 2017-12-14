"Caravaggio - Opera Omnia" exhibition opens in Baku

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

The exhibition "Caravaggio - Opera Omnia" was inaugurated this afternoon, December 13th, in Baku, in the futuristic venue of the Heydar Aliyev Center designed by Zaha Hadid. The exhibition, organized by the Italian Embassy in Baku, was realized thanks to support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy and in collaboration with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, chaired by Vice President and First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Merhiban Aliyeva.

The exhibition includes about 40 works of art by Caravaggio, reproduced in real size with an innovative digital technology. It is a historical and thematic journey along the whole artistic and human experience of the Lombard master.

The Director General of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Anar Alakbarov, expressed high satisfaction for having such an exhibition in Azerbaijan and pointed out the interest to continue to work together with Italy in the cultural field in the future.

"A parable characterized by an irrepressible force of provocation - said Italian Ambassador Augusto Massari during the opening of the exhibition - in the passionate, albeit not satisfied, search for truth. For those continuous provocations, Caravaggio's paintings have been criticised by his contemporaries, but this did not affect his genius: Caravaggio is great precisely for this provocation, human and artistic".

Caravaggio - Opera Omnia, is an evocative, imaginary museum where art and technology, past and future, merge thanks to the innovative technology developed by Rai Com, an Italian company part of the Rai media group, whose exhibitions have attracted in the last few years over 10 million viewers around the world.

The exhibition in Baku will remain open until 24 January 2018.