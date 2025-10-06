ANAMA: 156 mines and 517 UXOs neutralized last week
Baku, October 6, AZERTAC
From September 29 to October 5, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) carried out mine-clearance operations across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.
According to ANAMA, the operations resulted in the detection and neutralization of 82 anti-personnel mines, 74 anti-tank mines, and 517 unexploded ordnances (UXOs).
During the reporting period, a total of 1432,8 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs.
