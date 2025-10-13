“ASAN Khidmet” delegation participates in experience exchange program in UAE

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Vusal Rustamov, Executive Director of the Innovations Center under Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to participate in the international experience exchange program.

The program, focused on the leading innovation ecosystem, was co-organized by the UAE Government Experience Exchange Office, the Dubai Future Foundation, and the Dubai Future Academy.

The program included theoretical knowledge and practical skills on future management models, building innovation ecosystems, applying artificial intelligence and digital transformation in public services.

The participants were briefed on the “ASAN Khidmet” model.

The Azerbaijani delegation familiarized itself with the operations of such leading centers as Dubai Future Labs and Area 2071, discussing cooperation in innovations and public services.