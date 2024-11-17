Azerbaijan and Albania discuss parliamentary cooperation

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, met with Elisa Spiropali, Speaker of the Albanian Parliament, on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Meeting organized in conjunction with COP29.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed gratitude for Elisa Spiropali's participation and her thoughtful contributions to the event. Spiropali, in turn, praised Azerbaijan for its excellent organization of COP29 and emphasized the significance of this global forum in addressing climate change.

Both leaders highlighted climate change as a critical global challenge, stressing the importance of collective action and support for vulnerable small island states. They also discussed the enduring friendly relations between their countries, recalling their October meeting in Geneva and acknowledging the progress in bilateral cooperation and joint projects.

Discussions included enhancing ties between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Albania through reciprocal visits, stronger parliamentary committee connections, and active collaboration in international organizations.

Gafarova also briefed Spiropali on regional developments, expressing disappointment over attempts by some countries to exert political pressure on Azerbaijan despite its commitment to peace and development following the restoration of its territorial integrity.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on topics of mutual interest, reaffirming the commitment to strengthening interparliamentary collaboration.