Azerbaijan Army’s Chief of General Staff meets with Belarusian counterpart

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

As part of his working visit to Belarus, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the country, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Major General Pavel Muraveiko, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

Within one-on-one and expanded-format meetings, the sides engaged in discussions regarding the prospects of further expansion and progress of bilateral military cooperation, as well as regional security affairs.

The sides also had a detailed exchange of views on other topics of common interest.