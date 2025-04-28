Azerbaijan assumes chairmanship of Global South NGO Platform

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has assumed the chairmanship of the Global South NGO Platform, following the consent of NGOs from 116 countries during the Forum themed "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World."

Ramil Iskandarli, Chairman of the Board at the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, has been appointed as acting Secretary General of the Global South NGO Platform for a one-year term.

During this period, the internal structure will be finalized, with the General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform scheduled for 2026.