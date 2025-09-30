Azerbaijan Navy delegation attends SEAFUTURE 2025 International Exhibition

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

A delegation led by the Commander of the Azerbaijan Navy, 1st grade Captain Shahin Mammadov, is on an official visit to Italy to take part in the 9th edition of the SEAFUTURE 2025 International Exhibition at the invitation of Chief of the Italian Navy, Admiral Enrico Credendino, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

SEAFUTURE 2025 serves as a key platform for promoting maritime security, strengthening regional cooperation, and facilitating the exchange of professional experience among naval forces. The exhibition brings together representatives of numerous countries, defense industry stakeholders, and international organizations engaged in the security and defense sectors.

As part of the exhibition, the Commander of the Azerbaijan Navy held a meeting with his Italian counterpart, during which they had a broad exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

The Azerbaijani delegation also familiarized themselves with the latest advancements in maritime technologies, innovative naval systems, and a wide range of defense-related products showcased at the event.

The participation of the Azerbaijan Navy in high-level international exhibitions reflects the country’s growing role in regional and global security, and stands as an integral part of the steps being taken to enhance the professionalism and military-technical potential of the naval forces.