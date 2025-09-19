Azerbaijan to join “TurkicSkills-2025” in Aktau

Astana, September 19, AZERTAC

The inaugural “TurkicSkills-2025” professional skills championship will take place from October 4 to 10 in Kazakhstan’s city of Aktau, declared the “Capital of Culture of the Turkic World” for 2025 by TURKSOY.

More than 70 students and 90 experts from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Hungary, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan will gather for the event. Participants will compete in ten core competencies, including information technology, construction, engineering, and social and personal services, with a particular focus on emerging fields such as drone operations.

The championship aims to foster professional growth for teachers from Kazakhstan and abroad through experience exchange, while also contributing to student development by enhancing knowledge and skills within academic mobility programs.

The event is organized by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Education with the support of the Akimat of Mangystau region.

Elshan Rustamov

Special correspondent