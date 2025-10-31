Azerbaijani Defense Minister pays visit to Kazakhstan

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is on a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan to participate in a meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the military leadership of other participating countries visited the 28 Panfilov Guardsmen Park and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The meeting held in Almaty discussed current military cooperation and future tasks.

The visit concluded with a signing ceremony of the final documents.