Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with newly appointed TURKPA Secretary General

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

On October 15, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with a delegation led by Ramil Hasan, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova congratulated Ramil Hasan on his appointment and wished him success in his new duties.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the crucial role of Turkic cooperation organizations in strengthening unity and solidarity among the brotherly Turkic peoples, who are bound by shared roots, as well as national and spiritual values. They also highlighted the importance of boosting bilateral and multilateral ties, mutual support, and collaboration among the Turkic countries.

In this context, the parties underlined the significance of deepening cooperation within TURKPA, noting that the organization has evolved into an effective and mutually beneficial platform for interaction among the parliaments of Turkic states, serving the common interests of its members.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that the Milli Majlis attaches great importance to cooperation within TURKPA, citing President Ilham Aliyev’s words: “Our family is the Turkic World. We have no other family.”

TURKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan expressed gratitude to Speaker Sahiba Gafarova for the trust placed in him and pledged to spare no effort in expanding the organization’s activities and strengthening cooperation among the parliaments of the brotherly member states.