Azerbaijani wrestlers claim seven medals at CIS Games

Ganja, October 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani wrestlers won seven medals, including one gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the 3rd CIS Games, as the second day of competitions wrapped up.

Ravan Hasanzada clinched wrestling gold (48kg), while Husein Ismayilov (65kg) and Ali Hajiyev (80) took silver, with Haki Taghiyev (110kg), Ibrahim Suleymanov (55kg), and female wrestlers Esra Mammadli (57kg) and Khadija Gurbanzada (49kg) earning bronze medals in the competitions held at Ganja Olympic Sports Complex.