Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister attends CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan’s vision for cooperation within the CIS across economy, trade, transport and communications, humanitarian affairs, youth, and other areas. He expressed gratitude for the successful organization of the Council meeting and wished Turkmenistan success as next year’s chair of the Council.

He underlined that expanding reciprocal visits and contacts among member states strengthens cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, including within the Council of Foreign Ministers, which facilitates discussion of issues of mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister also briefed participants on the successful organization of the 3rd CIS Games, held in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 8, and thanked partners for supporting the designation of Lachin city as the CIS Capital of Culture for 2025. He noted that numerous cultural events have already highlighted the city’s unique legacy.

Touching upon security challenges, Minister Bayramov emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to combat terrorism, extremism, and transnational organized crime, praising the joint documents to be adopted in these areas. He also recalled the ongoing humanitarian and environmental consequences of the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

The Minister stressed Azerbaijan’s commitment to enhancing mutually beneficial economic cooperation with CIS partners, noting the continuous growth of mutual trade as a positive indicator. He reaffirmed the country’s dedication to strengthening confidence and promoting constructive dialogue within the CIS.