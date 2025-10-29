Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis hosts International Parliamentary Conference marking 30th anniversary of adoption of Constitution

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

On October 29, an International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan kicked off at the Milli Majlis.

The conference, held under the theme “The Constitution as the Foundation of States’ Independence and Sovereignty in the Modern World,” provides a platform for participants to exchange views on the role of constitutions in strengthening the legal foundations of modern states and safeguarding their sovereignty and national independence.

The event brings together parliamentary delegations from nearly 20 countries, along with representatives of five international organizations.