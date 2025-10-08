Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense visits Türkiye

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has visited Türkiye to participate in the 12th Trilateral Meeting of the Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

According to the Ministry of Defense, as part of the visit to the fraternal country, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is scheduled to hold bilateral and trilateral meetings with his Turkish and Georgian counterparts in Ankara.