Bulgarian news agency highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with his Iranian counterpart

Sofia, April 30, AZERTAC

The Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) has widely covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The article emphasized that during the meeting, discussions focused on the activities of the intergovernmental commission and cooperation in the field of electricity.

The key issues such as the construction of hydroelectric power stations over the Araz River and the completion of the Aghband-Kalaleh highway bridge project were also in the spotlight.

The article mentioned that the Presidents exchanged views on cooperation within the international organizations. Both sides stressed the importance of addressing regional problems by the countries of the region, highlighting the importance of the "3+3" regional cooperation format in this regard. The meeting also explored opportunities for collaboration in the North-South transport corridor, tourism and culture.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the North-South transport corridor project will bring great benefits and significant advantages to all participating countries, emphasizing that Azerbaijan has completed all the necessary infrastructure projects for the operation of this transport corridor within its territory.

Igbal Hajiyev

Special correspondent