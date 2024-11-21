Chinese participant: Visiting Azerbaijan is a special experience for me

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“I hope the COP29 conference will bring an end to lingering disputes from the past and that its outcomes will not be limited to discussions and negotiations. My biggest expectation from COP29 is to implement concrete actions on the ground,” representative of the China’s Institute of Environment for Sustainable Development Hongxia Duan told AZERTAC.

She shared her impressions about Baku-hosted COP29, noting that Azerbaijan made a perfect organizational efforts.

“Visiting Azerbaijan is a special experience for me because the country is beautiful, and the people are very friendly. I have been following COP conferences for a decade and am pleased to be a part of this event," the Chinese delegation added.