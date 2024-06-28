Conte ready to attack Napoli challenge with 'seriousness'

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

Antonio Conte was announced as the new Napoli head coach earlier in June, and he has told the fans what they can expect with him in charge, according to BeInSports.

Antonio Conte is relishing the "challenge" of the Napoli job and has promised the fans a "seriousness" in his approach to getting the club back among the contenders in Serie A.

The Italian, who returned to management after a 15-month absence following his departure from Tottenham, was unveiled to the fans for the first time after signing a three-year contract with the club earlier this month.

The Partenopei won the Scudetto with five games to spare in 2022-23 but could not follow that success up last season as they stumbled through their title defence.

Napoli went through three managers last season after Luciano Spalletti’s departure in June 2023, with Rudi Garcia and Walter Mazzarri getting fired before Calzona oversaw the last few months of the campaign.

In the end, they finished 10th, outside the extended European places, with Conte confident Napoli will get back on top form.

"It'll take time and patience. I am of the 'those who have time don't wait for time'," Conte said. "We will try in every way to take this responsibility. This is the project. It gave me great enthusiasm, I felt something in my stomach.

"Definitely a challenge that comes at the right time. I think I'm a coach who has gained experience, which leads me to face this fascinating challenge with great desire. One person asked me: 'But aren't you afraid to go and coach Napoli?' Afraid of what?

"For me, it's a pleasure, knowing the difficulty of the challenge. Those who know me know that no one has ever given me anything. Ever. What I have won, I always won with sweat and sacrifice. It's what my parents taught me, and it's what I try to pass on to my daughter and my players.