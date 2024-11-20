COP29 features roundtable on innovative climate action solutions for tourism

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

A roundtable titled "Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism: Innovation Solutions and Way Forward" was held at COP29, organized by the COP29 Presidency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Agency.

Moderated by Virginia Fernandez-Trapa, Programme Coordinator, Sustainable Tourism and Resilience at World Tourism Organization, the panel focused on accelerating climate action in tourism and future plans for Tourism Day. Over 50 countries have endorsed the "COP29 Declaration on Enhanced Climate Action in the Tourism Sector," signaling strong political support for a low-carbon, climate-resilient tourism sector.

Günay Bayramova, head of the State Tourism Agency's Tourism Policy and Strategy Department, highlighted the significance of hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan, viewing it as an opportunity to lead in climate action and tourism.

Shannon Guihan from the Travel Corporation discussed decarbonization in tourism packages, with 60% of European travel now linked to decarbonization programs. Erika Harms from Iberostar Group emphasized climate adaptation efforts in tourism, focusing on risk reduction and coastal area protection.

Emi Levis from the Inter-American Development Bank spoke on climate financing challenges in tourism, while Heitor Kadri from Brazil's Ministry of Tourism expressed optimism about future steps following COP29.

The day concluded with a summary of discussions on accelerating climate action in tourism and a collective vision for climate-resilient tourism.