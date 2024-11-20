COP29 hosts event on just transition to a green economy

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

Co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the International Labour Organization (ILO), a two-day event titled “From vision to practice for a just transition for all: cross-regional South-South Policy Dialogue” on energy, sustainable finance, and enterprises for inclusive policy-making processes and enhancing NDC ambition kicked off in Baku on Wednesday.

The policy dialogue will be held between 20-21 November 2024 at the Just Transition Pavilion during the COP29.

The event aims to foster policy discussions among Central Asian, South Caucasian, and Asia Pacific countries (PAGE and non-PAGE countries) on promoting green jobs, sustainable enterprises, and circular approaches for a just transition.

It seeks to include workers’ and employers’ voices in NDC formulation, explore just energy transition scenarios, and recommend sustainable financing policies. The dialogue also aims to share experiences and address capacity gaps. Additionally, it promotes peer learning on integrating just transition and sustainable enterprises considerations into NDCs and South-South Collaboration.

Speakers at the event included Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Marcos Neto, UN Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator & Director of Bureau for Policy and Programme Support, Beate Andrees, Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia at the International Labour Organization (ILO), Dmitry Mariyasin, Deputy Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe, James Grabert, Head of Mitigation Division of the UNFCCC, Eric Manzi, Deputy Secretary General of the International Trade Union, and Sonya Janahi, Vice President of Asia Group of International Organization of Employers.

The event also included panel sessions on various topics.

The two-day event will feature discussions on development of decent green jobs for all, promotion of circular economy approaches, exchange of experiences in this field, as well as the application of the International Labor Organization Guidelines for a just transition to a green economy in the labor market.