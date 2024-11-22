COP29 in spotlight of Malaysian media

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

Malaysia's influential media outlets, including "New Straits Times", "Bernama", "Utusan Malaysia", as well as "Astro Awani International" TV Channel have widely covered Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 in Baku.

Citing AZERTAC, Malaysian National News Agency BERNAMA published an article highlighting the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Mayor of Kuala Lumpur Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

Astro Awani International" TV Channel broadcast a program featuring an extensive interview with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

The website of the Astro Awani International TV Channel and the "New Straits Times" newspaper also posted articles highlighting Azerbaijan's “COP Truce Initiative.”

Shahin Jafarov

Special correspondent