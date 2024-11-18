COP29 is a great success for Azerbaijan, says Kyrgyz company CEO

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

"I am delighted that the COP29 climate conference is being held in Azerbaijan, one of the post-Soviet countries. COP29 is a great success for Azerbaijan and congratulate Azerbaijan on this occasion. This is an excellent opportunity for the Central Asian countries to share their climate change challenges,” Nurzat Abdyrasulova, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kyrgyzstan's Unison Group company, told journalists.

Abdyrasulova also praised the high-level organization of COP29. "Kyrgyzstan is represented here by a large delegation. Very interesting pavilions are on display. The transportation services are also well organized," she noted.