COP29 platform holds press conferences

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

Several press conferences took place at the COP29 platform in the "Natavan" conference hall on Wednesday.

The organization of press conferences, including topics for short introductory speeches by their representatives and responses to the audience, was arranged by Germanwatch ('Changes in Climate Behavior'), DSJ Global (presentation of the organization’s activities), ProVeg e.V. ('Road Surface or More Nutritional Illusions'), and CAN International (video presentation, Q&A)."

During the press conferences, participants shared insights into their key activities and future plans. Representatives of Germanwatch expressed concern over the slow pace of the transition to a green economy and expressed hope for progress following COP29. DSJ Global emphasized the importance of a fair approach in determining financial contribution quotas, considering the disparities between the Global North and South.