COP29 Presidency highlights early Biennial Transparency Report submissions

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

Today, the COP29 Presidency formally recognized 11 countries for their leadership in submitting their Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) ahead of the December 31st deadline. The Presidency also recognized the efforts of all other Parties who have committed to the timely submission of their BTRs.

BTRs are essential tools to build trust and confidence among parties and cover progress on climate plans, climate change impacts and adaptation measures, and other measures of progress on climate change.

The COP29 Presidency highlighted early submitters during the ministerial roundtable on global climate transparency, where countries joined the COP29 Presidency in endorsing the Baku Declaration on Climate Transparency in a show of global commitment to the full operationalization of the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF). The ETF is a crucial enabling mechanism designed to build mutual trust and promote effective implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Transparency is essential for building trust between Parties and enhancing international cooperation. Endorsed by state and non-state actors, the Declaration will complement the Baku Transparency Platform (BTP) and support Parties in delivering on their transparency requirements.

Throughout the year, the COP29 Presidency has called for early submissions ahead of the deadline. To help countries prepare and finalize their BTRs, the COP29 Presidency has held a series of workshops in Baku and across Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean. In an effort to continue momentum and submissions, the Presidency will build political momentum around the BTR process in the coming weeks.

Commenting on climate transparency, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said: “Transparency is crucial in the global climate process. The COP29 Presidency welcomes efforts by countries that have today shared their reports and those who have committed to doing so, since these mark critical steps towards operationalizing the Enhanced Transparency Framework and enhancing trust between Parties. This commitment serves as an inspiration to others in the final sprint towards the deadline. We will continue to support the ETF and strengthen global climate transparency by supporting developing Parties in with their requirements through the Baku Transparency Platform.”

“We have worked closely with the COP29 Presidency in past months to help reinforce political commitment to global climate transparency. Through a series of engagements with Parties we have supported the Presidency’s efforts build confidence and trust between all Parties and stakeholders, assist with capacity building, and enhance global climate transparency. Together, we are building momentum for transparency as a foundation of trust in multilateral climate action,” said the COP29 High-Level Co-Pairs for Transparency, Ms. Zulfiya Suleimenova, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan and Special Representative for International Environmental Cooperation, and Mr. Francesco Corvaro, Italy’s Special Envoy for Climate Change.

The announcement came as the COP29 Presidency held the first holistic Human Development Day, focused on the interconnected issues of health, education, jobs, skills, children and youth.

To drive progress on human development and climate change, the COP29 Presidency has worked intensively with global leaders, multisector partners and UN agencies including the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and UNESCO to deliver concrete outcomes, including:

The adoption of the Joint Statement on the Baku Initiative on Human Development for Climate Resilience to enhance cooperation between UN agencies, Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) and Multilateral Climate Funds (MCFs) and bridge global efforts to address climate change impacts on human development.

The adoption of the Baku Guiding Principles on Human Development for Climate Resilience that set a strategic direction for human development in the context of climate resilience.

The establishment of the Baku COP Presidencies Continuity Coalition for Climate and Health with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and the World Health Organization to advance the implementation of health commitments from previous COPs and strengthen the integration of health into climate action.

Noting the importance of a holistic approach to human development, the COP29 President added: “Human development is at the heart of climate action. Supporting human development means healthier, resilient, better education and skilled populations and communities that can contribute to addressing climate change and adapt to its impacts. The Baku Initiative on Human Development, launched today, will serve as a permanent platform for dialogue, catalyze investment in human development and identify gaps and opportunities.”

Today, Parties concluded negotiations on Article 6.8 of the Paris Agreement. Article 6.8 facilitates international cooperation through non-market approaches to implementing national climate plans, including mitigation and adaptation, as well as promoting sustainable development. The full operationalization of Article 6 is one of the COP29 Presidency’s key negotiating priorities. With the completion of negotiations on Article 6.8 and following last week’s COP29 outcome on Article 6.4 standards, only parts of Article 6.2 and Article 6.4 remain to be agreed before Article 6 negotiations are concluded.