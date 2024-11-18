The Azerbaijan State News Agency

COP29

COP29 Presidency highlights early Biennial Transparency Report submissions

COP29 Presidency highlights early Biennial Transparency Report submissions

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

Today, the COP29 Presidency formally recognized 11 countries for their leadership in submitting their Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) ahead of the December 31st deadline. The Presidency also recognized the efforts of all other Parties who have committed to the timely submission of their BTRs.

BTRs are essential tools to build trust and confidence among parties and cover progress on climate plans, climate change impacts and adaptation measures, and other measures of progress on climate change.

The COP29 Presidency highlighted early submitters during the ministerial roundtable on global climate transparency, where countries joined the COP29 Presidency in endorsing the Baku Declaration on Climate Transparency in a show of global commitment to the full operationalization of the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF). The ETF is a crucial enabling mechanism designed to build mutual trust and promote effective implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Transparency is essential for building trust between Parties and enhancing international cooperation. Endorsed by state and non-state actors, the Declaration will complement the Baku Transparency Platform (BTP) and support Parties in delivering on their transparency requirements.

Throughout the year, the COP29 Presidency has called for early submissions ahead of the deadline. To help countries prepare and finalize their BTRs, the COP29 Presidency has held a series of workshops in Baku and across Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean. In an effort to continue momentum and submissions, the Presidency will build political momentum around the BTR process in the coming weeks.

Commenting on climate transparency, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said: “Transparency is crucial in the global climate process. The COP29 Presidency welcomes efforts by countries that have today shared their reports and those who have committed to doing so, since these mark critical steps towards operationalizing the Enhanced Transparency Framework and enhancing trust between Parties. This commitment serves as an inspiration to others in the final sprint towards the deadline. We will continue to support the ETF and strengthen global climate transparency by supporting developing Parties in with their requirements through the Baku Transparency Platform.”

“We have worked closely with the COP29 Presidency in past months to help reinforce political commitment to global climate transparency. Through a series of engagements with Parties we have supported the Presidency’s efforts build confidence and trust between all Parties and stakeholders, assist with capacity building, and enhance global climate transparency. Together, we are building momentum for transparency as a foundation of trust in multilateral climate action,” said the COP29 High-Level Co-Pairs for Transparency, Ms. Zulfiya Suleimenova, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan and Special Representative for International Environmental Cooperation, and Mr. Francesco Corvaro, Italy’s Special Envoy for Climate Change.

The announcement came as the COP29 Presidency held the first holistic Human Development Day, focused on the interconnected issues of health, education, jobs, skills, children and youth.

To drive progress on human development and climate change, the COP29 Presidency has worked intensively with global leaders, multisector partners and UN agencies including the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and UNESCO to deliver concrete outcomes, including:

The adoption of the Joint Statement on the Baku Initiative on Human Development for Climate Resilience to enhance cooperation between UN agencies, Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) and Multilateral Climate Funds (MCFs) and bridge global efforts to address climate change impacts on human development.

The adoption of the Baku Guiding Principles on Human Development for Climate Resilience that set a strategic direction for human development in the context of climate resilience.

The establishment of the Baku COP Presidencies Continuity Coalition for Climate and Health with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and the World Health Organization to advance the implementation of health commitments from previous COPs and strengthen the integration of health into climate action.

Noting the importance of a holistic approach to human development, the COP29 President added: “Human development is at the heart of climate action. Supporting human development means healthier, resilient, better education and skilled populations and communities that can contribute to addressing climate change and adapt to its impacts. The Baku Initiative on Human Development, launched today, will serve as a permanent platform for dialogue, catalyze investment in human development and identify gaps and opportunities.”

Today, Parties concluded negotiations on Article 6.8 of the Paris Agreement. Article 6.8 facilitates international cooperation through non-market approaches to implementing national climate plans, including mitigation and adaptation, as well as promoting sustainable development. The full operationalization of Article 6 is one of the COP29 Presidency’s key negotiating priorities. With the completion of negotiations on Article 6.8 and following last week’s COP29 outcome on Article 6.4 standards, only parts of Article 6.2 and Article 6.4 remain to be agreed before Article 6 negotiations are concluded.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Indian participant of COP29: There are lots of challenges related to climate change right now
  • 18.11.2024 [21:13]

Indian participant of COP29: There are lots of challenges related to climate change right now

COP29 event focuses on protecting sustainability of human development
  • 18.11.2024 [21:12]

COP29 event focuses on protecting sustainability of human development

High-level panel on measuring environmental literacy as part of international assessment held during COP29
  • 18.11.2024 [20:58]

High-level panel on measuring environmental literacy as part of international assessment held during COP29

Azerbaijan is advancing towards energy transition by effectively benefiting from COP29, says WHO regional director
  • 18.11.2024 [20:52]

Azerbaijan is advancing towards energy transition by effectively benefiting from COP29, says WHO regional director

COP29: Event held on "Radiation and Climate Change: New Challenges"
  • 18.11.2024 [20:41]

COP29: Event held on "Radiation and Climate Change: New Challenges"

Vice-President of OSCE PA briefed on progress of regional peace process
  • 18.11.2024 [20:34]

Vice-President of OSCE PA briefed on progress of regional peace process

COP29: Discussions on climate-resilient agriculture held
  • 18.11.2024 [20:11]

COP29: Discussions on climate-resilient agriculture held

COP29 features panel on “Youth Leadership in Climate Action: Inspiring Change through Education and Innovation”
  • 18.11.2024 [19:46]

COP29 features panel on “Youth Leadership in Climate Action: Inspiring Change through Education and Innovation”

COP29: Discussions held on "Two Crises - One Solution: Biodiversity and Climate Nexus in the Caucasus Region"
  • 18.11.2024 [19:30]

COP29: Discussions held on "Two Crises - One Solution: Biodiversity and Climate Nexus in the Caucasus Region"

“Earth Through Children’s Eyes" photo exhibition opens at Heydar Aliyev Center

  • [00:47]

Indian participant of COP29: There are lots of challenges related to climate change right now

  • 18.11.2024 [21:13]

COP29 event focuses on protecting sustainability of human development

  • 18.11.2024 [21:12]

High-level panel on measuring environmental literacy as part of international assessment held during COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [20:58]

COP29 Presidency highlights early Biennial Transparency Report submissions

  • 18.11.2024 [20:52]

Azerbaijan is advancing towards energy transition by effectively benefiting from COP29, says WHO regional director

  • 18.11.2024 [20:52]

COP29: Event held on "Radiation and Climate Change: New Challenges"

  • 18.11.2024 [20:41]

Vice-President of OSCE PA briefed on progress of regional peace process

  • 18.11.2024 [20:34]

Aktau named Cultural Capital of Turkic World for year 2025

  • 18.11.2024 [20:31]

COP29: Discussions on climate-resilient agriculture held

  • 18.11.2024 [20:11]

COP29 features panel on “Youth Leadership in Climate Action: Inspiring Change through Education and Innovation”

  • 18.11.2024 [19:46]

COP29: Discussions held on "Two Crises - One Solution: Biodiversity and Climate Nexus in the Caucasus Region"

  • 18.11.2024 [19:30]

UK Minister: Our message in Baku is clear

  • 18.11.2024 [19:29]

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Princess of Jordan, and ICCROM Director-General watch “Mangurt” play in Baku

  • 18.11.2024 [19:28]

Foreign Ministry comments on Fifth Opinion of Advisory Committee on Implementation of Council of Europe Framework Convention for Protection of National Minorities by Azerbaijan

  • 18.11.2024 [19:20]

The Chinese Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs visit to Pakistan

  • 18.11.2024 [19:13]

Head of Togo civil society organization hails Baku Initiative Group’s efforts

  • 18.11.2024 [19:11]

COP29 features Ministerial Roundtable on Global Climate Transparency

  • 18.11.2024 [18:58]

High-level tripartite roundtable on Green Jobs and Skills held at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [18:55]

COP29 is a crucial step towards making important decisions for future of humanity, says Kyrgyz participant

  • 18.11.2024 [18:53]

Topic of greening education and climate resilience discussed at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [18:48]

COP29: High-Level Roundtable on Children, Youth and Climate Action held

  • 18.11.2024 [18:41]

UNICEF’s regional advisor: A special day dedicated to children and young people at COP29 is a very important step

  • 18.11.2024 [18:40]

Presidency hosts 4th meeting of COP29 International Advisory Committee

  • 18.11.2024 [18:23]

COP29 hosts collaborative climate initiative forum of Turkic NGOs

  • 18.11.2024 [18:14]

Protest at COP29 demands compensation from France for nuclear tests' harmful effects

  • 18.11.2024 [18:11]

Letter of Intent for the establishment of the Baku COP Presidencies Continuity Coalition for Climate and Health signed as part of COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [18:09]

COP29 features seminar on enhancing benefits of clean energy

  • 18.11.2024 [18:00]

Topic of “Accelerating Action through Climate Literacy in International Assessments” discussed

  • 18.11.2024 [17:57]

Panel session held on Strengthening Global Cooperation on Integrated Solutions for Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change

  • 18.11.2024 [17:53]

Effective climate actions could reduce forced global displacement by 80 percent

  • 18.11.2024 [17:45]

Simon Stiell: I am delighted that we have made progress on issues relating to carbon emissions at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [17:31]

COP29 features discussion on capacity building

  • 18.11.2024 [17:28]

Finland’s former President: We need to raise a new generation for sustainable future

  • 18.11.2024 [17:25]

COP 29 features raising human capital for green future

  • 18.11.2024 [17:13]

Special issue of Caspian Energy journal presented to Secretary General of Forum of Gas Exporting Countries

  • 18.11.2024 [16:44]

COP29 adopts decision on work programme under framework for non-market approaches referred to in Paris Agreement Article 6.8

  • 18.11.2024 [16:39]

COP29 features high level meeting on “The Baku Initiative on Human Development for Climate Resilience”

  • 18.11.2024 [16:37]

Leyla Aliyeva participates in discussions on strengthening environmental literacy among youth at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [16:36]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture meets with Princess of Jordan on sidelines of COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [15:59]

Azerbaijan, Georgia expand cooperation in labor and social protection

  • 18.11.2024 [15:36]

Nigar Arpadarai: We are officially launching COP Presidencies Coalition for Climate and Health

  • 18.11.2024 [15:35]

Jordanian student: I learned about new technologies and ways to utilize AI at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [15:19]

Baku Initiative Group holds conference on decolonization and green future at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [15:16]

Yalchin Rafiyev: Baku Transparency Platform will support countries in preparation of their climate action reports

  • 18.11.2024 [15:12]

ICOM’s Director General visits Azerbaijan National Museum of Art

  • 18.11.2024 [14:56]

Baku hosts opening ceremony of Climate Change Challenge competition

  • 18.11.2024 [14:43]

Professor of Korea University: It is crucial to declare the implementation of carbon neutrality on a global scale

  • 18.11.2024 [14:42]

COP29: Liverpool representative holds seminar on strategic sustainability

  • 18.11.2024 [14:32]

Bulgarian representative: Global agriculture suffers much from climate change

  • 18.11.2024 [14:16]

President Ilham Aliyev met with Secretary-General of the Commonwealth VIDEO

  • 18.11.2024 [14:11]

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Palau VIDEO

  • 18.11.2024 [14:09]

COP29 President highlights Baku Declaration on Global Climate Transparency

  • 18.11.2024 [13:49]

Mukhtar Babayev: Azerbaijan’s Biennial Transparency Report is ready to be submitted this week

  • 18.11.2024 [13:33]

DOST Center hosts Inclusivity Day event as part of COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [13:18]

Azerbaijan achieves avian influenza-free status for poultry

  • 18.11.2024 [13:09]

Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Europe by 8.6%

  • 18.11.2024 [12:50]

UNFCCC secretariat urges countries to use Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform

  • 18.11.2024 [12:23]

UNFCCC Deputy Executive Secretary: 11 countries submitted biennial transparency reports at Baku-hosted COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [12:13]

Emin Amrullayev: Significant attention is paid to building a sustainable education system in Azerbaijan

  • 18.11.2024 [12:06]

Minister: Climate education empowers students to save the planet

  • 18.11.2024 [11:48]

Young Azerbaijani fencers claim two medals in Türkiye

  • 18.11.2024 [11:44]

Senegal ruling party claims ‘large victory’ in elections

  • 18.11.2024 [11:43]

Ahead of G20 Summit in Brazil, Guterres urges bloc to take lead on peace, climate and other challenges

  • 18.11.2024 [11:37]

President Ilham Aliyev met with Russian Finance Minister and Faction Leader in State Duma VIDEO

  • 18.11.2024 [11:22]

To His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman

  • 18.11.2024 [11:17]

Caspian Sea is close to its lowest level in recorded history, says Azerbaijan’s deputy minister

  • 18.11.2024 [11:13]

COP29 hosts meeting on Caspian Sea Water Decline in light of climate change

  • 18.11.2024 [11:03]

Uruguayan senator: Extreme weather conditions adversely affect not only the climate but also health

  • 18.11.2024 [10:49]

COP29 is a great success for Azerbaijan, says Kyrgyz company CEO

  • 18.11.2024 [10:47]

France upset Italy 3-1 as Adrien Rabiot scores twice

  • 18.11.2024 [10:18]

Germany's Vice Chancellor arrives in Azerbaijan

  • 18.11.2024 [10:08]

AKAF organizes rowing action in connection with COP29

  • 17.11.2024 [22:51]

Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with President of FC Barcelona

  • 17.11.2024 [22:12]

Discussions held on infrastructure projects for developing Azerbaijan's water management system

  • 17.11.2024 [21:35]

COP29 Parliamentary Meeting concludes in Baku

  • 17.11.2024 [20:37]

Azerbaijan Army holds events on 17 November - National Revival Day

  • 17.11.2024 [20:26]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Meets with First Deputy Speaker of Russian Federation Council

  • 17.11.2024 [20:20]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Uzbek counterpart

  • 17.11.2024 [20:01]

Martin Chungong: I see decisions made at COP29 as a strong message to the entire world

  • 17.11.2024 [19:14]

Azerbaijan and Albania discuss parliamentary cooperation

  • 17.11.2024 [18:58]

COP29 panel urges women to lead in climate action

  • 17.11.2024 [18:20]

COP29 Discussion: Efforts to safeguard health and food security amid climate change

  • 17.11.2024 [17:20]

Final document of Parliamentary Meeting approved as part of COP29

  • 17.11.2024 [17:04]

COP29 discussion: Harnessing technology and ensuring fair access in the fight against climate change

  • 17.11.2024 [16:57]

Civil society representatives protest against Frank Pallone in Baku

  • 17.11.2024 [16:12]

President Ilham Aliyev met with ICESCO Director-General VIDEO

  • 17.11.2024 [16:02]

President Ilham Aliyev met with Kuala Lumpur Mayor VIDEO

  • 17.11.2024 [15:55]

President Ilham Aliyev met with Presidents of International Canoe, Rowing, and Dragon Boat Federations VIDEO

  • 17.11.2024 [15:22]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with U.S. delegation led by member of House of Representatives VIDEO

  • 17.11.2024 [15:21]

Carpets addressing sustainability challenges unveiled at COP29

  • 17.11.2024 [14:08]

Kenyan participant: Azerbaijan’s efforts in organizing COP29 are remarkable and noteworthy

  • 17.11.2024 [13:26]

Discussions held on promoting a comprehensive and equitable approach to climate action at COP29

  • 17.11.2024 [13:10]

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on National Revival Day

  • 17.11.2024 [12:45]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on National Revival Day

  • 17.11.2024 [11:30]

Nepal delegate: We expect adequate climate finance from developed countries

  • 17.11.2024 [11:13]

Representatives of Azerbaijani NGO subjected to violence on orders of U.S. congressman issue a statement

  • 16.11.2024 [23:49]

Leyla Aliyeva attends roundtable discussions on Caspian Sea protection

  • 16.11.2024 [21:08]

COP29 participant: If we delay action on climate change, we will suffer a lot

  • 16.11.2024 [21:03]

November 16 marks International Day for Tolerance

  • 16.11.2024 [20:58]