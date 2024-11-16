COP29 Presidency hosts inaugural Digitalization Day

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

The COP29 Presidency today launched the global conference’s inaugural Digitalization Day with more than 90 governments and over 1,000 members of the digital tech community, including companies, civil society organizations, and international and regional organizations endorsing the COP29 Declaration on Green Digital Action.

As part of the COP29 Action Agenda in September 2024, the COP29 Presidency has focused on building support amongst multisector partners for the Declaration, which urges to using digital tools to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, strengthen climate resilience, and advance sustainable development.

The Declaration calls for sector-wide collaboration to accelerate climate-positive digitalization, improve energy efficiency, and promote inclusive digital access – especially in developing countries.

Commenting on the launch of the COP29 Green Digital Action Declaration, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said, “The first-ever Digitalization Day at COP29 marks a new chapter in climate action, embedding digital technology as a transformative tool. With the launch of the COP29 Declaration on Green Digital Action, we have a unique opportunity to combat the climate crisis while urging the digital industry to take responsibility for its environmental footprint. From artificial intelligence in climate modelling to optimizing renewable energy systems, digital advancements are key to accelerating sustainable solutions on a global scale."

Details of the Declaration and other key initiatives were outlined in the COP29 Action Agenda in September 2024. To enhance ambition, the COP29 Presidency launched its Action Agenda initiatives for all stakeholders to raise their levels of commitment.

The introduction of the Digitalization Day to the thematic programming for the conference reflects the critical role of technology in addressing climate change. It also reflects the COP29 Presidency’s commitment to integrating digital solutions into global climate action, in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the UNFCCC Technology Executive Committee (TEC), and other partners. It builds on efforts launched at COP28 by ITU and over 40 partners to underscore the challenges and opportunities in harnessing technology for climate action.

Through this initiative, COP29 aims to place digitalization at the heart of climate action, empowering nations and communities to adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change.

In addition to the Green Digital Action sessions hosted by the ITU and its partners earlier this week, Digitalization Day featured a High-Level Roundtable titled “Digital Action Path for a Green World.” The event brought together key figures, including COP29 High-Level Champion Nigar Ardaparai, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the ITU, along with representatives from 13 governments from around the world.

The Green Digital Action roundtable also welcomed leaders from numerous organizations and private sector companies, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), UNESCO, the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the World Bank, the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC), Alibaba Group, Cisco, the FTTH Council Europe, the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Google, Huawei, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Nethope, Nokia, OpenUK, the Orange Group, the Re.generation Future Leaders Program, SAP, ServiceNow, and the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC).

“The vision and support of the COP29 Presidency and host country Azerbaijan made Digitalization Day possible,” said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. “This milestone moment for Green Digital Action should propel us forward with the shared belief that we can and must reduce the environmental footprint of digital technologies while leveraging their undeniable potential to tackle the climate crisis. Let’s keep building our green digital momentum all the way to COP30, and with it, a more sustainable digital future for generations to come.”

Together, these leaders explored how digital technologies can transform climate action. The roundtable concluded with the endorsement of a declaration aimed at accelerating climate-positive digitalization, reducing emissions within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, and enhancing access to green digital technologies.