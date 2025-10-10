Delegation from the Supreme National Defense University of Iran visits Azerbaijan

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

A delegation from the Supreme National Defense University of the Islamic Republic of Iran is visiting Azerbaijan, according to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

First, the Iranian delegation visited Victory Park and laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

Subsequently, the delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, laying wreaths and flowers to pay tribute to the memory of the martyrs.

The Rector of the National Defense University, Major General Gunduz Abdullayev, met with a delegation led by the Deputy Rector for Training and Education of the Supreme National Defense University of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear Admiral Javad Dadashzadeh.

During the meeting, the guests were briefed on the history of the establishment of the National Defense University, its educational system, and main areas of activity. Detailed information was provided about the reforms implemented in the field of military education in the Azerbaijan Army and the successful results achieved there.

Then, the Iranian delegation visited the Institute of Military Administration under the NDU. The rector of the institute, Colonel Elnur Alasgarli, provided extensive information about the activities of the educational institution.

As part of the visit, the Iranian guests also visited the Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum of the NDU.

They also visited the monuments of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Jamshid Nakhchivanski. The Iranian delegation became acquainted with the photo exhibition reflecting the life and political activities of the Great Leader and signed the Book of Remembrance.

The Chief of the Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum, Hero of the Patriotic War Colonel Anar Mirzayev, informed the guests about the lyceum's educational system.

The meetings saw discussions on the prospects of cooperation in the field of science and education, issues of mutual interest in further developing military education between Azerbaijan and Iran. The guests’ questions were answered.