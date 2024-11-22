Deputy Chairman of New Azerbaijan Party attends 12th ICAPP General Assembly

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Head of the Central Apparatus, participated in the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.

The conference entitled “A Quest for Peace and Reconciliation" brought together 49 political parties from 28 countries.

Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People`s Party (CPP) and Honorary Chairman of the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), held a meeting with the members of the political parties.

Addressing the conference, Tahir Budagov read out the message from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the event participants.

Tahir Budagov emphasized that today representatives of different nations live in peace, tranquility and friendship in Azerbaijan. He noted that Azerbaijan, which preserves the traditions of tolerance and multicultural values, promotes the development of dialogue among civilizations based on its rich historical heritage.

The 12th ICAPP General Assembly continued with the second and third plenary sessions.

ICAPP, the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly signed memorandums of understanding on the margins of the General Assembly.