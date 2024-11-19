FAO Regional Representative: Climate change is a significant driver of food insecurity

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“Climate change is a significant driver of food insecurity in a world where around 730 million people still live in hunger,” said Assistant Director-General and FAO Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutu at the opening ceremony of the event themed Launch of Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative for Farmers: Empowering Farmers for Climate Resilience on the margins of COP29.

“The climate crisis, global food insecurity and unsustainable agrifood systems are closely linked. At the same time, agrifood systems hold the solutions to multiple challenges: climate change, biodiversity, land degradation and water scarcity. Last year at COP28, 160 countries signed the Emirates Declaration, recognizing the central importance of agrifood systems for addressing the climate crisis. We need greater coordination to carry out more impactful climate action and drive more rapid transformation of agrifood systems. We are happy to see this ambition reflected in the first objective of the Harmoniya Initiative.

Over the past two decades, funding to agrifood systems has declined from 37 percent to 23 percent of all climate-related development finance,” Viorel Gutu stressed.