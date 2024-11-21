Green city projects in Garabagh discussed at Malaysia pavilion

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

A panel discussion titled “Climate Resilience and Green Building: Sustainable Urban Design for Future Sustainable Cities” was held at the Malaysia Pavilion during COP29 in Baku.

The discussions highlighted the role of sustainable urban design and green building practices in enhancing cities' resilience to climate change.

Speakers also addressed the challenges faced by internally displaced people (IDPs) and emphasized the importance of integrating their needs into urban development plans. They noted that Azerbaijan is among the countries actively investing in green city initiatives, showcasing ongoing work in this area.

The panel featured discussions on green city projects implemented in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, specifically for the return of IDPs to areas such as Zangilan, Zangezur, and Fuzuli.