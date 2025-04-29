ICESCO Director General visits Western Azerbaijan Community

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

Salim bin Mohammed Almalik, Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), visited the Western Azerbaijan Community on Tuesday.

During the meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board Misir Mardanov, and community`s other leading officials, the sides engaged in fruitful conversation, sharing insights on the protection of cultural heritage, the role of education and scientific research in uncovering the truths of Islamic heritage, and the importance of intercultural dialogue.

Community representatives provided an update on the violation of the fundamental rights of Azerbaijanis, including cultural and educational rights, resulting from ethnic cleansing in the territory of present-day Armenia. They also briefed him on the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in the region and expressed hope for the organization’s continued efforts in line with the decisions of the 2024 OIC Banjul Summit and ICESCO’s mandate.

Salim bin Mohammed Almalik praised Azerbaijan’s ethnic and religious diversity, its tolerant environment, and the country’s contributions to intercultural dialogue and the activities of ICESCO. He welcomed the peaceful approach of the Western Azerbaijan Community based on international law.

He also emphasized the importance of uncovering the truths surrounding Islamic heritage and safeguarding cultural heritage as a means to promote peace and mutual understanding.