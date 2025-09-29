Joint command-staff exercise Maharat-2025 wraps up

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Computer-assisted joint command-staff exercise Maharat-2025 (Mastery) held with a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, came to an end, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

During the cultural-mass events organized within the exercise, the Azerbaijani military contingent visited the monument complex of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the Victory Park and the State Museum of Glory, which symbolize the heroism and selflessness of the Uzbek people in the Second World War.

According to the scenario, participants fulfilled tasks on planning a special operation to search, locate and neutralize illegal armed detachments, as well as conducted practical activities using modeling and simulation software.

All tasks assigned during the exercise, held within the 2025 bilateral military cooperation plan between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, were successfully accomplished.

In the end, servicemen who distinguished themselves in the computer-assisted joint command-staff exercise Maharat-2025 were awarded.